Russian forces struck secondary school in Chernihiv region, which had recently been rebuilt following attacks by Russian Federation. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers shelled the Chernihiv region throughout the night. A secondary school was damaged. A civilian vehicle delivering bread was also hit.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

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Overnight, Russian occupiers struck the village of Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske. As a result, the local secondary school was damaged, and a fire broke out.

It had recently been rebuilt after the Russians struck it with a missile in 2022.















Read also: Drone attack on Poltava region: factory workshop damaged, fire broke out

It is also known that at least six homes in the village were damaged as a result of this night-time attack. One house was destroyed. A school bus was also damaged.

In Semenivka, the Russians attacked another vehicle delivering bread with an FPV drone during the night. An attack drone also struck the premises of a business in the town, a warehouse building caught fire. The fire was extinguished.

There were strikes on the energy sector.

See more: Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with drones and aerial bombs: warehouses and equipment destroyed. PHOTOS