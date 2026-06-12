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News Photo Shelling of Chernihiv region
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Russian forces struck secondary school in Chernihiv region, which had recently been rebuilt following attacks by Russian Federation. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers shelled the Chernihiv region throughout the night. A secondary school was damaged. A civilian vehicle delivering bread was also hit.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Overnight, Russian occupiers struck the village of Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske. As a result, the local secondary school was damaged, and a fire broke out.

It had recently been rebuilt after the Russians struck it with a missile in 2022.

The aftermath of Russian strikes on Chernihiv region on 12 June
The aftermath of Russian strikes on Chernihiv region on 12 June
The aftermath of Russian strikes on Chernihiv region on 12 June
The aftermath of Russian strikes on Chernihiv region on 12 June
The aftermath of Russian strikes on Chernihiv region on 12 June
The aftermath of Russian strikes on Chernihiv region on 12 June
The aftermath of Russian strikes on Chernihiv region on 12 June

Read also: Drone attack on Poltava region: factory workshop damaged, fire broke out

It is also known that at least six homes in the village were damaged as a result of this night-time attack. One house was destroyed. A school bus was also damaged.

In Semenivka, the Russians attacked another vehicle delivering bread with an FPV drone during the night. An attack drone also struck the premises of a business in the town, a warehouse building caught fire. The fire was extinguished.

The aftermath of Russian strikes on Chernihiv region on 12 June

There were strikes on the energy sector. 

See more: Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with drones and aerial bombs: warehouses and equipment destroyed. PHOTOS

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shoot out (17578) Chernihiv region (486) Novhorod-Siverskyy district (74) Chernihivskyy district (141) Semenivka (24) Mykhaylo-Kotsyubynske (1)
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