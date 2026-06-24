Russians have attacked Naftogaz facilities in four regions: female employee has been seriously injured, and operations at some of assets have been suspended

The enemy attacked Ukrnafta’s petrol stations and the production assets of the Naftogaz Group in several regions, resulting in some of them being shut down and one person being injured.

The company announced this, according to Censor.NET.

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Petrol stations

Several petrol stations in the Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were targeted. Operations at the attacked petrol stations have been suspended

In addition, a female employee was seriously injured as a result of the suicide bombing. She was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

Gas production and storage facility

The Russians also carried out drone strikes on industrial assets in the Poltava region. There has been significant damage to gas extraction and storage facilities. Operations at some of these assets have been suspended.

It is reported that a fire at one of the sites was quickly brought under control by State Emergency Service firefighters and specialists from the ‘Naftogaz Group’. There were no casualties amongst staff or rescue workers.

An assessment of the extent of the damage is ongoing.

Read more: Russia attacked "Naftogaz" facilities in Kharkiv and Sumy regions: significant damage has been reported