Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of June 24 – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of June 24, the movement of Russian strike unmanned aerial vehicles was recorded in Ukraine’s airspace.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 7:04 p.m., UAVs were reported in the east of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading toward Shakhtarske and Pavlohrad, as well as UAVs in the north of Zaporizhzhia region, heading toward Novomykolaivka.

At 8:12 p.m., a group of jet-powered UAVs was reported moving through the Kharkiv region via Bohodukhiv, heading south, as well as a jet-powered UAV on the outskirts of Dnipro, heading north.

Updated information

At 8:36 p.m., a group of UAVs was reported moving through the northern Sumy region toward the Chernihiv region.

At 8:46 p.m., a new group of jet-powered UAVs was reported moving from Russia’s Kursk region toward the Sumy region.

At 8:46 p.m., KABs were reported heading toward the Kharkiv region.

Updated information

At 9:26 p.m., there was a threat of the use of ballistic weapons from Crimea.

At 9:29 p.m., a missile was reported heading toward Chornomorsk.

At 9:29 p.m., the missile continued moving toward Maiaky.

Updated information

At 9:37 p.m., a group of UAVs was reported heading toward Pavlohrad.

At 9:40 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported moving from Russia’s Kursk region toward Sumy region.

At 9:48 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported heading toward Sumy.

Updated information

At 9:58 p.m., the threat of the use of ballistic weapons was lifted.

At 10:18 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported heading toward Sumy.

At 10:35 p.m., KABs were reported heading toward Kharkiv region.

Stay in safe places during an air alert!

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