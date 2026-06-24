Ukraine is currently winning war. There is breakthrough in dynamics of hostilities – US State Department

The US State Department assesses Ukraine's current position in the fight against the Russian Federation as victorious and notes a radical change in the dynamics on the battlefield.

This was stated by Jeremy Lewin, US Deputy Secretary of State for Foreign Assistance, Humanitarian Affairs, and Religious Freedom, during his speech at the Ukrainian Lunch in Gdansk, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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Russians are on a deep defensive

Lewin gave a clear and unequivocal assessment of current events on the front. According to him, Ukraine is doing everything possible to consolidate a new phase of the war.

"As of now, we are in a position where Ukraine is winning the war at this moment," the US State Department representative said.

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The US State Department drew attention to the change in roles that has taken place on the battlefield compared with previous years of the war. While earlier Ukrainian defenders waited for the winter period as a chance to catch their breath due to a decrease in the intensity of Russian assaults, the opposite picture is now being recorded.

Currently, it is the Armed Forces of Ukraine that have seized the initiative and are on the offensive, while the Russian invaders are pinned down in defense and hope for a winter pause.

Ukraine's long-range strikes as a breakthrough factor

At the same time, Lewin stressed that even this winter, Kyiv managed to "change the dynamics" because Ukrainians attacked Russian infrastructure on the territory of the Russian Federation during the winter.

"This is a very important moment now. Ukraine can continue to exert pressure on the battlefield," Lewin added.

The American diplomat also announced a new stage of economic pressure on the Russian regime. According to Lewin, the United States is now carefully considering the possibility of canceling previously existing sanctions exemptions that have so far allowed Russia to partially circumvent restrictions on oil trade. Washington will continue to cooperate with European partners on this issue.

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