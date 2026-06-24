Russia rejects possibility of ceasefire along front line as precondition for peace talks, - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Moscow will not consider a ceasefire along the current front line as a precondition for the start of peace talks.

He is quoted by Russian propagandists, reports Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Russia will not halt at the front line as a condition for starting negotiations on Ukraine," he said.

Lavrov claims that "the ball is not in our (Russia’s – Ed.) court".

Read more: Putin on Zelenskyy’s letter: It creates potential for conflict

What led up to this?

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Minister stated that Russia was ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine from the point at which they had stalled.

Watch more: Lavrov curses at official diplomatic event: "To hell with it all, that’s it". VIDEO