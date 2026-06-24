Russia rejects possibility of ceasefire along front line as precondition for peace talks, - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Moscow will not consider a ceasefire along the current front line as a precondition for the start of peace talks.
He is quoted by Russian propagandists, reports Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Russia will not halt at the front line as a condition for starting negotiations on Ukraine," he said.
Lavrov claims that "the ball is not in our (Russia’s – Ed.) court".
What led up to this?
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Minister stated that Russia was ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine from the point at which they had stalled.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password