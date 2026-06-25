Oil depot is on fire in Krasnodar Krai: three storage tanks are ablaze. VIDEO

In the village of Poltavskaya in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, an oil depot has caught fire for the second time this June following a drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing local Telegram channels and Exilenova+.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to reports from local residents and monitoring channels, the fire engulfed three storage tanks, some of which were filled with fuel. Footage released online shows a large-scale fire and thick smoke rising above the site.

There has been no official confirmation from the Krasnodar Krai operational headquarters as yet.

This is the second attack on the oil depot this month

This is the second attack on the facility in the village of Poltavskaya this June. The previous fire at the oil depot occurred on 16 June. On that occasion, 32 people and seven pieces of equipment were deployed to extinguish the blaze.

Following the drone attack, the road between the village of Poltavskaya and the hamlet of Trudobelikovskoye was also temporarily closed.

What is known about the facility

"Poltavskaya Oil Depot" JSC is a logistics hub that receives petroleum products from oil refineries and ensures their further distribution via a network of petrol stations to consumers in the Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea.

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The company’s tank farm consists of 28 tanks with a total capacity of almost 15,000 cubic metres. The facility is located approximately 80 kilometres from Krasnodar and about 385 kilometres from the front line.

It supplies fuel to the Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea, as well as its own network of petrol stations under the PNB brand (34 conventional and 9 multi-fuel stations). It operates:

AI-92 and AI-95 petrol;

diesel fuel;

kerosene;

fuel oil;

gas fuel.

The Poltava oil depot is not an oil refinery, but acts as a major logistics hub. It serves as an intermediary between oil refineries (in particular, Lukoil’s facilities) and end consumers – petrol station networks. Significant volumes of petrol, diesel, aviation kerosene and other petroleum products pass through it.

This is precisely why any disruption to the operation of such a facility could temporarily complicate the logistics of fuel supply in the Krasnodar Krai and neighbouring Adygea, as well as affect the supply of military infrastructure in southern Russia.

The Krasnodar Krai is one of Russia’s key rear areas in the war against Ukraine. A significant proportion of fuel supplies for Russian troops operating on the southern and eastern fronts passes through it.

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