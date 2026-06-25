Occupied Crimea came under massive drone attack overnight: explosions and power cuts have been reported. VIDEO
On the night of 25 June, the temporarily occupied Crimea came under a massive drone attack. Explosions were heard in the areas of Sevastopol, Simferopol, Saky, Yevpatoria and Yalta, as well as in the Pervomaiskyi, Krasnoperekopskyi and Simferopol districts.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channels Exilenova+, ‘Crimean Wind’ and local communities.
It is noted that the drones entered the peninsula from various directions, and Russian air defences engaged the aerial targets.
Strikes on energy infrastructure reported
According to monitoring sources, the Tavriia and Balaklava thermal power stations came under attack. Following this, power cuts were reported in a number of areas across Crimea, including a temporary blackout in Yalta.
There were also reports of a powerful explosion near the ‘Kacha’ military airfield.
The ATESH partisan movement stated that the attack had affected the entire temporarily occupied peninsula.
Meanwhile, Exilenova+ released a video allegedly showing Russian air defence systems in action over Sevastopol.
The occupying authorities were slow to warn of the danger
According to local social media groups, the occupying authorities in Crimea only declared an air raid alert after 2 a.m., even though the drones had been in the air for several hours.
It is also reported that mobile fire teams of Russian troops in Sevastopol attempted to shoot down the drones directly over residential areas.
At the time of publication, there have been no official comments from the Russian authorities regarding the consequences of the attack.
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