Lexus and four properties: HACC has confiscated assets of former tax official’s family from Sumy region

The High Anti-Corruption Court granted the claim filed by a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) to declare the assets of the family of the former head of the Anti-Money Laundering Department of the State Tax Service’s Main Directorate in Sumy Oblast to be of unjustified origin. A Lexus RX 350 and four properties with a total value of over 7 million hryvnias were confiscated and transferred to the state.

This was reported by the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP), as relayed by Censor.NET.

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As noted, the lawsuit was filed based on the results of a lifestyle monitoring investigation conducted by the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), as well as evidence gathered independently by the prosecutor.

The case involves assets with a total value of over 7 million UAH:

a Lexus RX 350 worth 3.1 million UAH;

four properties (three apartments and a parking space) with a total value of 3.9 million UAH.

Read more: SAPO is requesting seizure of nearly 5 million hryvnias in unjustified assets from Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

Acquisition of assets without proof of lawful income

While monitoring the official’s lifestyle, the NACP identified indications that these assets were acquired without proof of lawful income. An analysis of the income and expenses of the official, his family members, and the individuals in whose names the property was registered showed that they did not have sufficient lawful income to purchase it.

Specifically, a friend of the former official purchased and registered a car in his own name in 2023. However, the tax official’s wife was the one who actually used the car from day one.

Three apartments and a parking space, purchased between 2020 and 2023, were registered in the name of the official’s mother-in-law, although her lawful income was also insufficient to purchase such property.

Court ruling

The court deemed these assets unjustified and ruled that they be forfeited to the state through civil forfeiture.

The High Anti-Corruption Court’s ruling may be appealed within 30 days.

Read more: Supreme Court upholds legality of confiscating UAH 1.8 million from Zhuk, head of division at Department for Combating Drug-Related Crime