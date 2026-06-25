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Kremlin denies pressure on Lukashenko to open new front against Ukraine

Kremlin denies pressure on Belarus over new front

The Kremlin has denied that Russia is pressuring Belarus to open a new front against Ukraine.

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Details

Thus, Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, in a comment to Russian propagandists, responded to a WSJ article reporting that Moscow had intensified pressure on Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, insisting on the use of Belarusian territory to expand military operations against Ukraine.

"This is absolutely untrue," he said.

Background

  • The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the "apology" of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and gave Minsk one week to remove equipment used by Russians to adjust attacks on Ukraine, otherwise Kyiv would do it itself.
  • Zelenskyy explained that this public ultimatum was the last step after prolonged non-public warnings that the Belarusian side had ignored.

Author: 

Belarus (946) Alexander Lukashenko (249) Peskov Dmitry (516) Russia (13900)
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