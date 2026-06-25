Kremlin denies pressure on Lukashenko to open new front against Ukraine

The Kremlin has denied that Russia is pressuring Belarus to open a new front against Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this.

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Thus, Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, in a comment to Russian propagandists, responded to a WSJ article reporting that Moscow had intensified pressure on Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, insisting on the use of Belarusian territory to expand military operations against Ukraine.

"This is absolutely untrue," he said.

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