Kremlin denies pressure on Lukashenko to open new front against Ukraine
The Kremlin has denied that Russia is pressuring Belarus to open a new front against Ukraine.
Censor.NET reports this.
Details
Thus, Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, in a comment to Russian propagandists, responded to a WSJ article reporting that Moscow had intensified pressure on Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, insisting on the use of Belarusian territory to expand military operations against Ukraine.
"This is absolutely untrue," he said.
Background
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the "apology" of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and gave Minsk one week to remove equipment used by Russians to adjust attacks on Ukraine, otherwise Kyiv would do it itself.
- Zelenskyy explained that this public ultimatum was the last step after prolonged non-public warnings that the Belarusian side had ignored.
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