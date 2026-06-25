Oleksa Slyzhuk, one of last surviving veterans of UPA who endured 32 arrests, has died at age of 101

Oleksa Slyzhuk (alias "Synytsia"), a veteran of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, died in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast at the age of 101. He had been arrested 32 times by Soviet security services for his support of the insurgent movement.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Kutsk Village Council.

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He set up a medical station for the insurgents in his own home

Oleksa Slyzhuk was a resident of the village of Roztoky in the Kutsk community. During the struggle for liberation, he helped UPA fighters by setting up a medical station in his own home, as well as a place where insurgents could receive food, clothing, and essential supplies.

The veteran himself recalled that he had joined the Ukrainian underground as early as the time of the German occupation, but due to his health, he was unable to become a UPA fighter. Despite this, he provided assistance to the insurgents and was even wounded while transporting supplies for them.

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He was detained 32 times for supporting the UPA

For supporting the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, NKVD officers detained Oleksa Slyzhuk 32 times and summoned him for interrogation.

In addition to his involvement in the underground movement, he worked in the timber rafting industry in the Carpathians, steering a "daraba"—a traditional log raft.

In April 2026, the veteran celebrated his 100th birthday.

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