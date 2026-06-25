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Kilometres-long traffic jam in front of Kerch Bridge. SATELLITE IMAGES
A kilometres-long traffic jam has formed in front of the Kerch Bridge in occupied Crimea.
This was reported by the Schemes project, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
Satellite images from 24 June recorded a cluster of vehicles heading toward the Kerch (Crimean) Bridge.
"The traffic jams begin at the checkpoint before the bridge and end near the village of Ivanivka in the Kerch district. They stretch for more than 10 kilometres. This is approximately 1,500 cars moving out of the territory of occupied Crimea," the report says.
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