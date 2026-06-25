Occupiers are reducing number of trains between Crimea and Russia, - media

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the number of passenger trains connecting the peninsula with Russia has been reduced. Going forward, seven trains will run daily.

According to Censor.NET, "Krym.Realii" reported this, citing Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-controlled head of the Crimean occupation administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Seven trains will depart daily

According to a decision by the Russian operational headquarters, trains will run daily on the St. Petersburg–Sevastopol, Moscow–Simferopol, and Moscow–Sevastopol routes, Adler–Simferopol, St. Petersburg–Yevpatoria, as well as select Moscow–Simferopol trips with trailer cars.

According to Aksyonov, all of these trains will run to and from the Kerch-South station.

Other services will be canceled within two weeks

The occupying authorities stated that the remaining seasonal trains will be gradually canceled over the course of two weeks.

The reasons for this decision have not been specified.

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