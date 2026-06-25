Shmyhal calls on EU to phase out Russian nuclear fuel that brings Russia up to €200 billion

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal has called on European Union countries to gradually phase out Russian nuclear fuel, which, according to him, brings the Russian budget about EUR 200 billion.

As reported by Censor.NET, Shmyhal said this during the High-Level Dialogue at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk, Ukrinform reports.

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Ukraine proposes diversifying nuclear fuel supplies

Shmyhal noted that Europe has already made significant progress in abandoning Russian oil and gas, but some EU member states still remain fully dependent on Russian nuclear technologies.

"Absolute restrictions must be imposed on molecules of oil and gas of Russian origin. I proposed that my European colleagues diversify away from Russian nuclear technologies," he said.

The proposed phaseout should be implemented gradually

According to Shmyhal, it is impossible to introduce a full ban on Russian nuclear fuel supplies immediately, but this can be done gradually.

He stressed that even the first stage of such restrictions would send a clear signal to Russia about the loss of the European market.

Read more: Spent nuclear fuel is most important problem at ZNPP now - Halushchenko