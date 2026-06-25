In May, Ukraine liberated twice as much territory as Russia occupied – Defense Ministry

In May 2026, Ukraine’s Defense Forces liberated twice as much territory as Russian troops occupied during the same period.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration Serhii Boiev during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

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Defense Ministry speaks of a "window of opportunity"

According to Boiev, this result was achieved thanks to the support of international partners.

"Last month, we liberated twice as much territory as Russia occupied," he said.

At the same time, the official stressed that with proper international support, Ukraine would be able to double its efforts.

Ukraine counts on further support from partners

Boiev noted that Ukrainian long-range strikes are damaging Russian logistics and affecting the Russian economy.

According to him, additional investment in modern means of deterrence will strengthen the capabilities of the Defense Forces and bring the end of the war closer.

Read more: 590 kilometers of our territory liberated since beginning of 2026 – Zelenskyy