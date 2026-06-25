Zelenskyy says Ukraine is ready to send rescuers to Venezuela after devastating earthquake

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine is ready to send a rescue mission to Venezuela to help deal with the aftermath of the earthquake.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in a post by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the social network X.

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Offer of assistance after the earthquake

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine hopes for international support for the Venezuelan people amid the tragedy. According to him, Ukrainian rescuers could join search and rescue operations.

He noted that Ukraine is already in contact with the Venezuelan side and European partners and is awaiting a response to its offer of assistance.

See more: Two earthquakes recorded in Venezuela: over 160 dead and around 700 injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Consequences of the earthquake in Venezuela

The magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes that occurred on Wednesday evening are considered among the strongest in the region in more than a hundred years. The tremors were felt in many areas, and the destruction of buildings was recorded.

As of Thursday, at least 164 people have been reported killed and 971 injured.