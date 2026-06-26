Consequences of Russian Federation’s ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: two injured, firefighting operations continue at warehouses. PHOTO

On the evening of 25 June, Russian troops fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv. Two people are reported to have been injured as a result of the attack.

This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko and confirmed by the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Explosions were heard in the capital at around 9.00 p.m. Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city’s military administration, reported that the occupiers were firing ballistic missiles at Kyiv.

Subsequently, the State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of the Russian attack in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. A fire broke out in some warehouse buildings there. Firefighters are still working to extinguish the blaze. At another location, rocket debris fell onto an open area. There were no casualties.

Two people are known to have been injured as a result of the attack. Both received medical attention at the scene.

Read more: Explosions rang out in Kyiv on evening of June 25 (updated)

Consequences of the Russian attack









