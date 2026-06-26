257 clashes on front line: Pokrovsk, Huliaipillia and Kostiantynivka sectors remain hottest spots. MAP

On 25 June, 257 combat engagements between the Defence Forces and Russian occupiers were recorded on the front line.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, using three missiles, and carried out 101 air strikes, dropping 310 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 9,388 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,896 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 71 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Enemy losses

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck eight areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, two artillery systems, a fuel and lubricants depot, one command post, one UAV control centre and another key enemy facility.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,398,370 people (+1,310 per day), 12,059 tanks, 44,799 artillery systems, 24,823 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Combat operations

Over the past 24 hours, four clashes with the enemy took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors; the aggressor carried out two air strikes using six guided bombs and fired on the positions of our troops and populated areas 77 times, including five attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units eight times in the areas around the settlements of Starytsia and Vilcha, and in the direction of the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Izbytske and Chaikivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked five times in the vicinity of Pishchane and towards the settlements of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kivsharivka and Novoplatonivka.

On the Lyman front, the enemy attempted to breach our defences 17 times, attacking in the areas around the settlements of Zarichne and Yampil, and towards the settlements of Shyikivka, Chervonyi Stav, Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 23 assaults near Zakitne, Riznykivka and towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers launched a single attack near Malynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 23 attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 31 assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Vasylivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Toretske, Kucheriiv Yar, Ivanivka, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Shevchenko and Novopidhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the vicinity of Oleksandrohrad and towards Verbove.

On the Huliaypole sector, the occupiers carried out 27 attacks in the Dobropillia area and towards the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Hirke, Rizdvyanka, Rivne, Staroukrainka, Huliaipolsk, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attempts to advance in the area of Stepove and towards Pavlivka and Shcherbakiv.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Read more: 213 combat engagements took place at front since start of day, most in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says