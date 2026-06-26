Council of Europe Commissioner calls for continuation of temporary protection for Ukrainians in EU

Michael O'Flaherty, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, warned against prematurely ending temporary protection and support programs for Ukrainians who have fled to Europe due to Russian aggression.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Council of Europe's press service.

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The statement came amid discussions about reducing support for displaced Ukrainians.

The Commissioner noted that as of March 2026, more than 4.3 million people displaced from Ukraine were under temporary protection in the EU alone, while hundreds of thousands more were living in non-EU member states of the Council of Europe.

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O'Flaherty expresses concern over the growing pressure to prematurely end the temporary protection regime and restrict access to it for certain categories of people, particularly men of draft age and people from regions considered safe.

"Other alarming trends in Europe include cuts to social assistance, policies that encourage early return, and a rise in anti-Ukrainian sentiment in countries hosting Ukrainian refugees," the statement reads.

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"To prevent a gap in protection for millions of displaced Ukrainians across Europe, the hospitality that Europe demonstrated in 2022 must now be backed by a renewed commitment to its obligations. What is needed now is greater solidarity, not a scaling back of that solidarity.

"The current situation in Ukraine does not meet the conditions for a safe and dignified return. Terminating the collective temporary protection mechanism without establishing a reliable support system could result in millions of people facing legal uncertainty, living below the poverty line, and being forced to return to Ukraine against their will," the commissioner emphasized.

O'Flaherty noted that no part of Ukraine can currently be considered safe: in 2025 and over the past few months, civilian casualties have reached their highest level since 2022. Missile and drone attacks continue to strike civilian targets across the country, particularly in western regions far from the front lines.