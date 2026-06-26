Trump has acknowledged Ukraine’s successes, so we should step up our support for Kyiv, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte noted that Ukraine’s strikes against Russia’s oil industry are yielding results.

According to Censor.NET, citing the European Pravda, he made this statement during a discussion at Atlantic Council.

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Ukraine’s successes

"Ukraine is doing well. In fact, it’s doing exceptionally well. They’re still ahead when it comes to innovation—for example, in drone technology—and there are more of them now, successfully striking critical energy infrastructure in Russia, as well as defense and support infrastructure.

We see that total production at oil refineries in Russia has fallen by one-third," he said.

According to Rutte, Russia is facing economic difficulties, and government funds are running out.

Read more: SOF drones struck Tyumen oil refinery 2,500 km from Ukraine, – SOF

However, the NATO Secretary General called for continued support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a fair burden-sharing among European countries when it comes to the program to procure American weapons for Ukraine.

"But I am very impressed by the Ukrainians and by what the president (Donald Trump—Ed.) said yesterday during the public portion of the meeting. He acknowledged this because he is fair, and he said, 'My colleague, President Zelenskyy, is doing well.' But their main task is to protect their infrastructure from further strikes by Russian ballistic missiles and drones," he added.

"That is why we must support them with all the air defense systems we can provide," the Alliance’s leader concluded.

Read more: Putin is not afraid of NATO’s promises, he is afraid of their fulfillment, - Rutte