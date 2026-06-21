SOF drones struck Tyumen oil refinery 2,500 km from Ukraine, – SOF

On 20 June, Deep Strike units of the Special Operations Forces struck the Tyumen oil refinery in the Tyumen region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Special Operations Forces press centre.

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Details

As noted, the Special Operations Forces’ drones successfully covered a distance of around 2,500 kilometres to reach the target. The Special Operations Forces are increasing their long-range strike capabilities.

"There are fewer and fewer places in the Russian Federation where the war started by the Russians is not reaching," the Special Operations Forces emphasise.

What is known about the facility?

The Tyumen Oil Refinery is a full-cycle facility. The refinery’s processing capacity reaches up to 9 million tonnes of crude oil per year. It produces petrol, diesel, fuel oil and aviation fuel. The refinery plays an important role in supplying fuel to the regions of Western Siberia.

The Special Operations Forces continue to impose regular long-range sanctions against the Russian Federation.

See more: Moscow oil refinery has halted oil processing, - General Staff. PHOTO

What led up to this?

The day before, Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian drones had reached the Tyumen region and attacked an oil refinery.

See more: Special Operations Forces (SOF) have shown footage of destruction of railway bridge across North Crimean Canal. PHOTO