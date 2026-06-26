Severe heat wave from Africa is set to hit Ukraine: temperatures will rise to +37° as early as this weekend

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center has issued a warning about a severe heat wave that will soon hit Ukraine.

This is stated in an official post on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

"Due to the spread of hot air from northern Africa through southern and central Europe into Ukraine, a severe heat wave is expected on June 28–30," the statement reads.

On June 28 in the western regions, as well as in the Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions, and on June 29–30 on the country’s right bank, daytime temperatures will reach 35–38°.

"The intense heat may cause disruptions in the operations of energy and utility companies, as well as in rail and road transportation, and will negatively impact people’s daily lives," meteorologists added.

In light of this, Ukrainians are advised to prepare in advance for the high temperatures: use electricity sparingly, avoid overloading refrigerators and freezers, shade the windows of their homes, and ensure they have a sufficient supply of drinking water and necessary medications.

Read more: Bad weather shows no sign of abating: dangerous conditions are set to persist in Ukraine for another two days