Bad weather shows no sign of abating: dangerous conditions are set to persist in Ukraine for another two days

A warning regarding hazardous weather conditions has been issued for most regions of Ukraine on 27 and 28 April.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Centre.

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Forecasters predict strong winds and night-time frosts, which could affect daily life and agriculture.

On Monday, 27 April, gusts of wind reaching speeds of 15–20 m/s are expected across almost the entire country, with the exception of the western regions. This corresponds to a yellow danger level. Also, during the night of 27 and 28 April, air temperatures may drop to 0–3°C, which is classified as an orange danger level.

"Strong gusts of wind and night-time frosts are expected, which may pose additional risks to the population and infrastructure," meteorologists note.

Read more: Due to bad weather, over 270 settlements remain without power in five regions - Energy Ministry

Strong winds will affect most regions

The most significant weather changes will be felt in the central, northern and eastern regions. There, wind gusts may reach dangerous levels, capable of causing damage to power lines, falling trees and disrupting transport.

Meanwhile, the situation in the western regions will be somewhat calmer, although the overall temperature will remain unstable.

Read more: Due to bad weather, anti-drone tunnel supports on frontline roads in Zaporizhzhia have been damaged, - RMA

Frosts to hit the south and east

In the southern and south-eastern regions, ground frosts of between 0 and -5°C are forecast for 27 April. This corresponds to a yellow danger level and may adversely affect early crops and orchards.

Forecasters warn that such weather is typical for the transitional period, but this year the temperature fluctuations are particularly noticeable. Following the bad weather at the end of the week, a gradual rise in temperature is expected, though short-lived rain and thunderstorms are possible in various regions as early as the beginning of May.

The most favourable weather conditions are forecast for the middle of the week, when the number of hours of sunshine will increase and the intensity of rainfall will decrease.