In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, the Russian occupation authorities will increase the proportion of military training in the school curriculum for students in grades 6–11 starting September 1.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleksii Kharchenko, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

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According to Kharchenko, the changes will affect the course "Fundamentals of National Security and Defense." The proportion of military training in the course's curriculum will be increased from 20% to 50%.

"Starting September 1, in the so-called 'LPR,' the occupiers will revise the curriculum for the course 'Fundamentals of Security and Homeland Defense' to focus on war. Specifically, they will increase the proportion of military training for students in grades 6–11 from 20% to 50%. Students will learn to operate UAVs and participate in military training exercises. And after graduation, these young people will be ready to go to the front," noted the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

Thus, the scope of military training in schools in the temporarily occupied territory will effectively increase 2.5-fold.

Read more on "Censor.NET": Occupiers have taken children from the Donetsk region to Sakhalin for military training