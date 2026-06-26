Ukraine and Russia have carried out prisoner exchange: 160 defenders have returned home. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Ukraine and Russia have carried out another exchange of prisoners of war. 160 Ukrainian defenders have been released.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Today, 160 servicemen have been released from captivity. All had been held captive since 2022.
Among those released today are servicemen from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, the National Guard and border guards. They defended Ukraine in Mariupol and at "Azovstal", as well as in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy sectors," the statement reads.
The Head of State thanked the team, as well as the units on the front line who are replenishing the exchange fund for Ukraine.
"We remember everyone who is in captivity. We are checking every single name. We must bring everyone back – both military personnel and civilians," he concluded.
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