As part of exchange, father and son who had defended Ukraine and were taken prisoner in 2022 were freed, - Lubinets. VIDEO

A father and son, who had been held captive since 2022, have been released from Russian captivity as part of a prisoner exchange.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The youngest of those returned is 27, the oldest is 62. For 15 defenders, this June will be special not only because of their return home, but also because of their birthday, which they will celebrate with their families for the first time in a long while," he noted.

Lubinets also reported that a father and son are returning home – they defended Ukraine in the same brigade and were taken prisoner one day apart in 2022.

Partners from the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates played a significant role in this release of Ukrainians, as in previous ones, the Ombudsman noted.

Read more: Ukraine and Russia have carried out prisoner exchange: 185 Ukrainian defenders have been returned to their homeland. PHOTOS

What preceded this?

On 5 June 2026, 185 Ukrainian defenders were returned from Russian captivity as part of a prisoner of war exchange.

Read more: Russia proposed exchanging abducted Ukrainian children for Russian prisoners of war, - Zelenskyy