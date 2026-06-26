Strike on training ground on November 1 and death of 19 people: case against Unmanned Systems Battalion commander sent to court

The case against the commander of an unmanned systems battalion over the deaths of 19 people during military ceremonies at a training ground in November 2025 has been sent to court.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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The death of 19 people during military ceremonies: the case against the commander of an unmanned systems battalion has been sent to court.

"On November 1, 2025, a Russian missile struck the site of a ceremonial formation of servicemen. Nineteen people were killed then, including 12 military personnel and seven civilians. Another 36 servicemen were injured. At the time, everyone asked the same question: could these losses have been prevented? The investigation has provided an answer.

It was established that the battalion commander organized ceremonial events to mark the anniversary of the battalion’s creation and to award personnel, contrary to current orders of the military command, which directly prohibited formations and mass gatherings of personnel outside shelters.

Even after an air alert and missile threat were announced, the event was not stopped, and the servicemen were not dispersed," the statement reads.

Read more: Russia’s missile strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk region: criminal proceedings opened - SBI

According to the Prosecutor General, information about the place and time of the event, the number of participants, and the geolocation was shared in official chats the day before.

This data became known to the enemy and was used to adjust the target of the missile strike.

On June 26, the indictment against the battalion commander was sent to court.

He is charged with a negligent attitude toward military service under martial law, which caused grave consequences (under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Ground Forces on Russian missile attack on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk region: There are dead and wounded. Investigation and establishment of circumstances is ongoing