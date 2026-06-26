Commuter trains stopped in Crimea after overnight explosions: tracks seriously damaged – media

In temporarily occupied Crimea, commuter train services were suspended after overnight explosions because of damage to the railway infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Commuter train services suspended

According to available information, commuter train services were stopped in Radianskyi district on the section between the 30-km passing loop and Krasnoflotska station.

The suspension of services was officially announced by the local suburban passenger company.

Damaged tracks shown online

Footage from the scene was also published online. It shows that after the overnight explosions, the railway tracks sustained significant damage, while thick smoke was rising above the tracks.

Local residents reported hearing a series of powerful explosions overnight. What exactly caused them has not yet been officially reported.

Read more: Unmanned Systems Forces hit 38 Russian military facilities in occupied Crimea overnight – Madyar