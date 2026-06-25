Unmanned Systems Forces hit 38 Russian military facilities in occupied Crimea overnight – Madyar

On the night of June 25, the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 38 facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea. Among them were the Tavriiska TPP and an oil depot in Dzhankoi.

This was reported by Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, Censor.NET informs.

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Successful strikes by the Unmanned Systems Forces

In particular, the following facilities were hit:

Coastal radar station "MR-231", settlement of Myrnyi, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces

Coastal radar station "Neva-B", settlement of Morske, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces

Coastal radar station "Neva-B", settlement of Zaozerne, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces

Electrical substation PS 330/220/110/35 kV "Sevastopol", settlement of Sevastopol, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces

Electrical substation PS 330 kV "Simferopolska", settlement of Simferopol, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces

ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun, settlement of Kumove, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Among other facilities hit were the Tavriiska TPP in Simferopol, an oil depot in Dzhankoi, and gas compressor stations in Zhuravlivka and Kliuchi.

Watch more: Raid and Rarog pilots show moment of strike on one of key power substations in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

Earlier, Ukrainian Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukrainian drones were effectively isolating temporarily occupied Crimea.

Background

On the night of June 25, the Defense Forces struck an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and the Skala-M radar system in occupied Kerch, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine specified.

See more: Kilometres-long traffic jam in front of Kerch Bridge. SATELLITE IMAGES