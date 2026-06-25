Poltavska oil depot in Krasnodar Territory of Russian Federation and Skala-M radar complex in occupied Kerch were hit, - General Staff

On the night of June 25, the Defense Forces struck an oil depot in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation and the "Skala-M" radar complex in occupied Kerch.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The "Poltavska" oil depot is involved in supplying Russian troops in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

"In addition, three bridges used by the enemy to transport troops and ammunition have been hit: a road bridge across the Korsak River in Zaporizhzhia region and two railway bridges—one across the Aidar River and one across the Luhanchik River in Luhansk Oblast. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the statement said.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces attacked a warehouse containing the occupiers’ logistical supplies near Novohannivka in Luhansk region, a unit command post near Tsukuryne in the Donetsk region, as well as the "Nebo" radar station and the "Skala-M" radar complex near Kerch in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea.

Watch more: Occupied Crimea came under massive drone attack overnight: explosions and power cuts have been reported. VIDEO