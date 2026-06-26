NABU suspects its employee of facilitating illegal border crossings: he has been suspended

The Internal Control Department of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) found facts during an inspection indicating the possible involvement of one of the Bureau’s employees in organizing a channel for illegally moving persons liable for military service across the state border.

This was reported by NABU’s press service, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

According to official data from the agency, the official’s unlawful intentions and actions were stopped at the internal monitoring stage, which is regularly carried out by NABU’s relevant unit to prevent abuses within the institution.

"During internal control measures, NABU’s Internal Control Department established circumstances that may indicate the involvement of one of the Bureau’s employees in actions aimed at illegally moving persons across the state border of Ukraine," the statement reads.

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Employee suspended

Therefore, a pre-trial investigation and an internal investigation have been launched to establish all the circumstances comprehensively and objectively. The employee has been suspended from performing his official duties for the duration of the internal investigation.

"NABU adheres to the principle of zero tolerance for any manifestations of unlawful conduct by its employees. Based on the results of the investigation, a decision will be made in accordance with the requirements of the law," the Bureau added.

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