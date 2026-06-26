Ukraine beats Canada: third win in three days in Volleyball Nations League
Today, June 26, the Ukrainian men’s national volleyball team played its seventh match in the Nations League. The Ukrainian team confidently defeated Canada 3-1, winning its third match in a row.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Thanks to the victory over Canada, Ukraine reached a historic interim position in the Nations League standings, with five wins and 16 points.
As a reminder, yesterday, June 25, Ukraine played its sixth match of the tournament and defeated the reigning world champions, Italy, for the first time in its history.
A day earlier, on June 24, Ukraine defeated Brazil.
Standings
Ukraine’s next opponent will be Bulgaria on Sunday, June 28, at 2:00 p.m.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password