Putin’s friends heard from us that ending the war is possible – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has provided proposals both to key partners and to the "friends" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the possibility of a meeting and ending the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his address, Censor.NET reports.

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Ending the war is possible

"Ukraine has made proposals both to key partners, and Putin’s friends have heard from us that a meeting is possible and that ending this war is possible. Russia must take this step toward peace. I thank everyone who, together with us, is pushing Russia toward diplomacy. I thank everyone who helps us defend Ukraine and protect human life," the president noted.

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Russia’s answer for the war

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukrainian warriors prove the strength of Ukrainian precision every day. Ukraine’s long-range sanctions and medium-range sanctions are being fully implemented.

"These are our just responses to Russia for this war — a war that Russia started and that Russia must end. Russia must take this war away from Ukraine with itself — we do not need war," he added.

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