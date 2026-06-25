SSU to carry out 40-day influence operation against Russia to push it to end war – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved a large-scale 40-day influence operation against Russia for the SSU, aimed at pushing the Kremlin to end the war.

He said this following a report with acting Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Head Yevhen Khmara, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

New stage of pressure: 40-day special operation against Russia

"A report by Major General Yevhen Khmara on our long-range sanctions plan, medium-range sanctions, and the results of the Security Service of Ukraine, namely the Special Operations Center 'Alpha,' at the front.

I approved a 40-day influence operation for the Service against the aggressor state in order to push it toward ending the war," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: New footage released of Mi-28 and Mi-17 helicopters destroyed in enemy rear. VIDEO

Special Operations Center "Alpha" among leaders of technological warfare

Separately, the head of state noted the contribution of fighters of the SSU Special Operations Center "Alpha" to stabilizing the front line. Against the backdrop of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s overall plans to develop technological branches of the military, it is the SSU that is currently setting trends in the use of unmanned systems.

"It is important that for several months in a row, the SSU has been demonstrating the highest indicators in protecting Ukraine’s positions at the front through the use of drones of various types. The Special Operations Center 'Alpha' is the leader in terms of results in strikes on personnel and equipment of the occupier’s forces," he added.

Zelenskyy and Khmara also separately discussed challenges to Ukraine’s internal security.

Watch more: SSU drones struck two oil refineries in Bashkortostan and oil depot in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation. VIDEO