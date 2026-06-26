Russia attacks with strike drones on evening of June 26 – Air Force

On the evening of June 26, the movement of Russian strike drones was recorded in Ukraine’s airspace.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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Movement of enemy drones

A group of UAVs in the east of Kharkiv region heading toward Kupiansk. UAVs in the east of Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward Zaporizhzhia region, it was reported at 7:44 p.m.

UAVs in the north of Kharkiv region heading toward Bohodukhiv, it was reported at 7:58 p.m.

UAVs heading toward Kharkiv from the north, it was reported at 8:15 p.m.

A group of UAVs from Luhansk region to Kharkiv region, heading toward Lozova, it was reported at 8:39 p.m.

UAVs from Bryansk region, Russia, toward Chernihiv region, moving along the border with Belarus toward Liubech and Slavutych, it was reported at 8:40 p.m.

UAVs heading toward Kharkiv from the north, it was reported at 8:44 p.m.

A group of UAVs heading toward Chernihiv from the north. UAVs heading toward Kharkiv from the north, it was reported at 9:03 p.m.

A group of UAVs from Belgorod region, Russia, toward northern Kharkiv region, heading toward Bohodukhiv. A group of UAVs heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the south, it was reported at 9:20 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV heading toward Bohodukhiv from the north, it was reported at 9:42 p.m.

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