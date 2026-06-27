"Flamingo" missiles struck "Titan-Barikady" factory in Volgograd, where weapons are manufactured for Russian army, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Last night, FP-5 ‘Flamingo’ missiles successfully struck the ‘Titan-Barikady’ plant in Volgograd.

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What is known about the targeted facility?

According to the Head of State, it is a large industrial complex where the enemy manufactures artillery systems and specialised military equipment, including components for missile launchers used to strike our people.

"A direct hit was recorded, followed by a fire on the factory premises. I thank the soldiers of our Defence Forces for their precision," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: "Flamingo" missiles struck a defence plant in Volgograd. VIDEO

"Every Russian defence facility contributing to the war against Ukraine is a legitimate target for our long-range strikes… The scope of Ukraine’s long-range strikes is constantly expanding. And it is precisely our pressure, day after day, that lays the groundwork for a just peace to eventually prevail. I am grateful to every Ukrainian engineer and soldier who ensures our long-range capabilities. Glory to Ukraine!", he concluded.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that "Flamingo" missiles struck a defence plant in Volgograd.

Read more: Gas processing and helium plants in Orenburg Region of Russian Federation, 1,200 km from front line, have been hit, - General Staff