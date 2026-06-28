Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: two people injured, fires broke out in Darnytskyi district

On the night of Saturday 27 June 2026, Russian forces launched several waves of ballistic missile strikes against Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

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What is known so far?

According to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, fires were reported at several addresses in the Darnytskyi district as a result of the attack.

A fire was also reported near a residential building, whilst a car service centre was on fire at another address. A non-residential building was also on fire.

Watch more: Air Force has demonstrated interception of two Iskander-M ballistic missiles by Patriot PAC-3 system over Kyiv. VIDEO

As of this morning, two people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack.

No further information is available at this time.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert on the night of 28 June. Russian troops carried out a missile strike using ballistic weapons.

Watch more: Air Force releases footage of destruction of Russian ballistic missiles over Kyiv on June 25. VIDEO