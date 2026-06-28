Unmanned aerial vehicle forces struck "Slavyansky" oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation. VIDEO

Unmanned aerial systems struck the ‘Slavyansky’ oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, on the night of 28 June, operators from the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Centre, in coordination with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and other components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, successfully struck a strategic enemy target – the ‘Slavyansk’ oil refinery in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban.

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It is noted that the facility has a processing capacity of approximately 5.2 million tonnes of crude oil and gas condensate per year, is located more than 300 kilometres from Ukraine’s state border, and supplies fuel and lubricants to the Russian Armed Forces.

As a result of the DeepStrike drone strike, explosions were heard on the plant’s premises and a large-scale fire broke out.

Fireswere reported in the area of the oil tank farm, the commercial storage area for petroleum products, and the primary oil refining unit.

The full extent of the damage is being assessed.

The unmanned systems forces state that they are continuing to systematically reduce the enemy’s ability to sustain and wage war against Ukraine.

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