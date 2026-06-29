Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down 82 out of 108 enemy UAVs during nighttime attack by Russia, - Air Force

On the night of June 29, air defense forces destroyed or neutralized 82 enemy UAVs. Hits and falling debris were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The enemy launched an attack using 108 Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas strike UAVs, as well as "Parodiya" decoy drones, from the following directions:

Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation;

Temporarily Occupied Territories of Donetsk Oblast;

Chauda, Hvardiiske – Temporarily Occupied Territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Work of air defence

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses had shot down or suppressed 82 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

A total of 25 attack UAVs were recorded striking 11 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 4 locations.

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