Kuzminykh, member of ’Servant of People’ party, have been placed under round-the-clock house arrest. VIDEO

The High Anti-Corruption Court is determining a preventive measure for Serhii Kuzminykh, a member of parliament for the "Servant of the People" party, who is accused of receiving undue benefits in exchange for helping private companies win tenders to supply medical equipment in the Zhytomyr region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

SAPO prosecutor Korzun is requesting that Kuzminykh be remanded in custody without bail.

The lawyer for the Kuzminykh says that what is written in the indictment ‘does not correspond to what actually happened’.

What was the court’s decision?

The prosecutor’s application to forfeit the bail to the state and to impose pre-trial detention as a preventive measure was granted in part.

"The bail in the amount of 49,620 UAH is to be forfeited to the state," the judge stated.

However, Kuzminykh was not remanded in custody.

He was placed under round-the-clock house arrest.

Read more: NABU has detained "Servant of People" Kuzminykh in bribery case: he has already been taken to detention centre

More on the case of Serhii Kuzminykh

On 28 January 2022, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) caught the MP in the act of receiving a bribe of 558,000 UAH. However, the MP could not be arrested at the scene of the crime due to ‘parliamentary immunity’, as the Prosecutor General did not sign the notice of suspicion until 31 January.

At that time, Kuzminykh, through his lawyer, stated that he was in hospital, but refused to specify which one. NABU was forced to issue a warrant for his arrest, after which he turned himself in to NABU, where he was detained.

Due to the actions of the MP and his lawyer, the decision on his pre-trial measure was delayed until the end of May. Eventually, the High Anti-Corruption Court released Kuzminykh on bail of around 50,000 UAH.

On 15 July 2022, prosecutors from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and NABU detectives completed the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings and made the case files available to the defence for review.

On 23 September 2022, the indictment was sent to the High Anti-Corruption Court for consideration on the merits. When the indictment was served on the MP, he threw the documents out of his car window.

On 29 June, the NABU announced the arrest of the Kuzmin family.

Read more: Rada proposes to deprive Ukrainians of citizenship for treason