"History of Crimean Tatars" is to be published in Ukrainian for first time, - ATR television channel

The ATR television channel, with the support of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, is running a cultural and educational project dedicated to the history of the Crimean Tatar people.

According to Censor.NET, the project organisers have announced this.

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A seminal work is to be translated into Ukrainian

The project involves continuing the translation into Ukrainian of the four-volume work by Valerii Vozhrin, a historian, Crimean scholar and public figure, entitled *The History of the Crimean Tatars*, producing a documentary film about the author, and launching a series of television programmes.

Vozhrin’s work is one of the most comprehensive studies of the history of Crimea and the Crimean Tatar people. It covers the period from ancient times to the mid-20th century and is based on archival materials, historical documents and academic sources.

Work on translating the book into Ukrainian began back in 2021 with the creation of the audiobook *Worlds. Peoples. The History of the Crimean Tatars*. As part of this new project, work is currently underway on the second volume. The translation is being overseen by Vira and Iryna Pravilo, with the support of a team from the NGO ‘Congress of Cultural Activists’.

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ATR will screen a documentary film and a series of programmes

In addition to publishing the book, the project involves the production of a documentary film about Valery Vozgrin and his academic legacy.

The ATR television channel is also launching a series of five programmes devoted to the history of Crimea, the Crimean Tatar people and the significance of Vozhrin’s work for Ukrainian society.

The premiere of the first episode, dedicated to ‘The History of the Crimean Tatars’ and its author, will take place on 29 June at 8.00 pm on the ATR television channel.