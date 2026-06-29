Part of consumers in 8 regions left without power due to Russian shelling - Energy Ministry

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Kherson regions temporarily remain without electricity.

The Ministry of Energy reported on the operational situation in Ukraine’s power system as of June 29, Censor.NET reports.

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Situation in Sumy region

The most difficult situation is in Sumy region. Due to damage to energy facilities as a result of hostilities and enemy shelling, the largest number of consumers there have been left without power.

Restoration of electricity supply

As noted, energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity supply to all subscribers as quickly as possible. Restoration work is ongoing around the clock.

Read more: In summer, long power outages are possible due to heat and shelling of energy sector, - Ukrenergo

Any changes in electricity supply can be checked on the official resources of local distribution system operators.

"Active electricity consumption should be shifted to daytime today, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In the evening hours, we ask consumers, where possible, to use electricity sparingly from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy added.

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