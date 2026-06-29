Russian troops infiltrate across border in Kharkiv region, fighting ongoing between Hraniv and Kozacha Lopan villages – Joint Forces Task Force. MAP

Russian troops are using the tactic of covert infiltration across the state border in the Kharkiv region, advancing toward Kozacha Lopan. Enemy units have been recorded for at least a week in the settlement itself, which is located about two kilometers from the border.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Joint Forces Task Force (JFTF) told Ukrainska Pravda about this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where are the battles taking place now?

"The enemy is attempting assault operations toward Kozacha Lopan after carrying out a tactical penetration on a section of Ukraine’s state border near the settlement of Hraniv. The Defense Forces are recording real attempts to cross the border and infiltrate Russian units toward Kozacha Lopan," the JFTF said in response to the outlet’s request.

The fighting, as JFTF spokesman Viktor Trehubov clarified, is currently taking place between the villages of Hraniv and Kozacha Lopan.

Read more: Kharkiv and region under massive Russian strikes: 11 injured in city and UAV attacks

"For two or three months now, the Russians have had partial success in the hamlets that are part of Kozacha Lopan — Veterynarne, Hraniv and Shevchenka. They (the Russians. — Ed.) entered these small hamlets and from there are trying to move toward the settlement of Kozacha Lopan," Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, stressed in turn.

The Joint Forces Task Force allows for the possibility that the Russians will try to "develop their offensive or carry out a breakthrough in this area."

How are the Defense Forces countering infiltration?

When asked a follow-up question about what exactly the Joint Forces Task Force is doing to prevent this, the JFTF replied that it is "reinforcing the grouping of troops in threatened areas, improving engineering barriers and fortifications, actively using firepower and carrying out counter-sabotage measures."

"Why this matters: the villages of Veterynarne and Hraniv are the fifth and sixth points of Russian infiltration in Kharkiv region, if based on DeepState map data," the outlet emphasized.

Read more: There is gradual decrease in offensive potential of Russian army in Velykyi Burluk direction, - Joint Forces Task Force