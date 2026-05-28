There is gradual decrease in offensive potential of Russian army in Velykyi Burluk direction, - JFO
Ukrainian military officials report a decrease in the intensity of Russian fire and a weakening of attacks in the Velykyi Burluk sector.
According to Censor.NET, Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, said this during a televised marathon.
When measured in terms of the territory the enemy has managed to capture, this ratio has dropped sharply. The enemy’s advance toward Velykyi Burluk has already become a "failure" for the occupiers.
"Although the enemy is advancing in some areas, in others it is forced to retreat. Therefore, the outcome may turn out to be quite different from what they expect. The battle is currently going back and forth. We can already see the Russians unsuccessfully attempting to advance in the Lyman and Kupiansk directions, while in the Velykyi Burluk area, they are simply retreating. Since the start of the spring offensive," noted the spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation.
What happened before?
Earlier, military officials reported that Ukrainian forces had managed to push Russian occupiers back to the border in the Velykyi Burluk area.
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