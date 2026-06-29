Ukraine needs $17.5 billion to restore water infrastructure, Ministry for Communities and Territories Development says

Ukraine’s financing needs for the recovery and modernization of the water sector over the next ten years amount to $17.5 billion.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

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Damage to water sector reaches almost $8 billion

Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development Alona Shkrum said this during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026).

"According to RDNA5, direct damage in the water sector has already reached $7.8 billion, economic losses are estimated at $14.4 billion, and recovery and modernization needs amount to $17.5 billion over the next ten years," she said.

According to Shkrum, due to the scale of destruction, the sector’s recovery requires significant investment, including private investment.

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Ukraine prepares new investment projects

The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development said that more than 30 projects with a potential investment volume of over $5.7 billion have now been identified. Five of them will be implemented specifically in the water sector.

The Ukraine Water Supply and Sewerage Recovery Program is also being implemented jointly with the European Investment Bank. Projects worth 100 million euros have been pre-selected under the program.

During URC 2026, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development and the EIB signed a 25 million euro grant agreement to co-finance these projects. In addition, the parties agreed to start work on attracting a new 100 million euro concessional loan from the EIB, which is also planned to be supplemented by a 25 million euro grant.

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