Two damaged gymnasiums restored in Dnipro after Russian strikes

Restoration work has been completed at Gymnasiums No. 88 and No. 63 in Dnipro, which were damaged as a result of Russian attacks last year.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the website of the Dnipro City Council.

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Dozens of windows and doors were shattered after the strikes

Gymnasium No. 63 was damaged during a Russian attack on the night of September 20, 2025. Nearly 80 windows were shattered in the building, and two entrance doors were damaged.

According to the school's principal, Oksana Lukomets, restoration work lasted about three to four months, after which students were able to return to in-person learning.

The gymnasium had its window and door units replaced, window reveals and plaster repaired, and new window sills and drip edges installed.

"The institution had its window and door units replaced in accordance with state building code requirements for the thermal insulation of buildings and structures," the statement reads.

See more: The enemy struck Dnipro district: business has been damaged. PHOTO

Ninety windows replaced at Gymnasium No. 88

Gymnasium No. 88 sustained significant damage after a Russian missile strike on June 24, 2025.

According to the school's principal, Olena Melnykova, there were practically no classrooms left in the building without damaged windows, doors, or ceilings.

During the restoration work, 90 windows and 10 doors were replaced at the school, and ceilings in classrooms and corridors were repaired.

During the repairs, students studied in a mixed format. After the work was completed, the educational process at the institution fully returned to its normal routine.

Read more: Russian strike on Dnipro: over 20 people in hospitals, four in serious condition