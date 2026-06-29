Six people now known to have been killed in Russian strike on Dnipro, 35 injured across region in total. PHOTOS
During the day, Russian troops attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 60 times with drones and a missile, killing and injuring people.
This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
Russian strike on Dnipro
The number of people killed in the attack on Dnipro has risen to six. An enterprise, a vocational school, private homes, and cars were damaged in the city. Twenty-nine people were injured.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Tomakivka, and Pokrovske communities, came under attack.
An administrative building, a gas station, shops, private homes, and cars were damaged.
A 54-year-old woman was taken to hospital in serious condition. A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition. Four people will receive outpatient treatment.
Kamianske and Synelnykove districts
In Kamianske district, the Krynychky community came under attack. A barley field caught fire.
In the Synelnykove district, the enemy struck the Petropavlivka community. Infrastructure was damaged.
Updated information
According to updated information, two people were injured in the nighttime attack on the Pyatykhatky community. A 72-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition. A 41-year-old woman will receive treatment at home.
Consequences of the attacks
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