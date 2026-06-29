Six people now known to have been killed in Russian strike on Dnipro, 35 injured across region in total. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 60 times with drones and a missile, killing and injuring people.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strike on Dnipro

The number of people killed in the attack on Dnipro has risen to six. An enterprise, a vocational school, private homes, and cars were damaged in the city. Twenty-nine people were injured.

Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Tomakivka, and Pokrovske communities, came under attack.

An administrative building, a gas station, shops, private homes, and cars were damaged.

A 54-year-old woman was taken to hospital in serious condition. A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition. Four people will receive outpatient treatment.

Read more: Occupiers have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times: one person has been killed and one man is in critical condition

Kamianske and Synelnykove districts

In Kamianske district, the Krynychky community came under attack. A barley field caught fire.

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy struck the Petropavlivka community. Infrastructure was damaged.

See more: Russians injure two people in Dnipropetrovsk region, three districts attacked. PHOTO

Updated information

According to updated information, two people were injured in the nighttime attack on the Pyatykhatky community. A 72-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition. A 41-year-old woman will receive treatment at home.

Consequences of the attacks





