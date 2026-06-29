Enemy strikes hit 88 settlements in Kharkiv region over week: 7 people killed and 78 injured

Over the past week, 88 settlements in Kharkiv region, including the city of Kharkiv, came under enemy strikes, killing and injuring people.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Victims of attacks

It is noted that 78 people were injured as a result of the shelling, including two children.

Unfortunately, seven people were killed.

Two people were injured after an explosive object detonated.

Watch more: Over past week, Russia has attacked 15 regions of Ukraine, deploying nearly 1,400 drones, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

What weapons Russians used

The enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region:

13 missiles;

3 MLRS;

22 KABs;

56 Geran-2 UAVs;

2 Lancet UAVs;

65 Molniya UAVs;

45 FPV drones;

183 UAVs (type is being established).

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: one woman killed, eight injured following Russian attacks. PHOTO

Damage caused by shelling

It is reported that civilian infrastructure in Bohodukhiv district suffered the most damage. Five apartment buildings and 28 private houses, a dormitory, four administrative buildings, seven outbuildings, two shops, a medical facility, a residential care facility, power grids, two municipal enterprises, two elevators, railway infrastructure, two civilian enterprises, a farm, five gas stations, a warehouse, 14 garages, three buses, 16 cars, and four trucks were damaged there.

Significant damage was also recorded in Kharkiv district: seven apartment buildings and 10 private houses, a civilian enterprise, eight gas stations, four warehouse buildings, 15 cars, five buses, an ambulance, and agricultural machinery were damaged.

Kharkiv district: In the city of Kharkiv, the enemy damaged two apartment buildings, two private houses, power grids, a beauty salon, a civilian enterprise, two gas stations, a warehouse building, a garage, and two cars.

See more: Russian forces attack Kupiansk district with KABs: one person killed and four injured. PHOTOS

In addition, State Emergency Service units were involved in extinguishing 57 fires caused by enemy shelling.

A total of 321 explosive objects were neutralized.