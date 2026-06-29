Enemy strikes hit 88 settlements in Kharkiv region over week: 7 people killed and 78 injured
Over the past week, 88 settlements in Kharkiv region, including the city of Kharkiv, came under enemy strikes, killing and injuring people.
This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
Victims of attacks
It is noted that 78 people were injured as a result of the shelling, including two children.
Unfortunately, seven people were killed.
Two people were injured after an explosive object detonated.
What weapons Russians used
The enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region:
- 13 missiles;
- 3 MLRS;
- 22 KABs;
- 56 Geran-2 UAVs;
- 2 Lancet UAVs;
- 65 Molniya UAVs;
- 45 FPV drones;
- 183 UAVs (type is being established).
Damage caused by shelling
- It is reported that civilian infrastructure in Bohodukhiv district suffered the most damage. Five apartment buildings and 28 private houses, a dormitory, four administrative buildings, seven outbuildings, two shops, a medical facility, a residential care facility, power grids, two municipal enterprises, two elevators, railway infrastructure, two civilian enterprises, a farm, five gas stations, a warehouse, 14 garages, three buses, 16 cars, and four trucks were damaged there.
- Significant damage was also recorded in Kharkiv district: seven apartment buildings and 10 private houses, a civilian enterprise, eight gas stations, four warehouse buildings, 15 cars, five buses, an ambulance, and agricultural machinery were damaged.
- In the city of Kharkiv, the enemy damaged two apartment buildings, two private houses, power grids, a beauty salon, a civilian enterprise, two gas stations, a warehouse building, a garage, and two cars.
In addition, State Emergency Service units were involved in extinguishing 57 fires caused by enemy shelling.
A total of 321 explosive objects were neutralized.
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