NACP did not check declarations of Deputy Justice Minister Kravchenko

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention did not conduct a full verification of the declarations of Deputy Minister of Justice Liudmyla Kravchenko and did not monitor her lifestyle.

This is stated in NACP’s response to a request from Censor.NET.

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Verification of declarations and lifestyle monitoring

The agency noted that, as of June 11, 2026, lifestyle monitoring with regard to Kravchenko had not been carried out, and full checks of the declarations submitted by her as a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government had not been conducted.

Investigation into real estate owned by family of deputy justice minister

As a reminder, journalists found that the family of Deputy Minister of Justice Liudmyla Kravchenko had purchased several real estate properties in business-class residential complexes in the capital, with their total value potentially reaching about $400,000. These are the findings of an investigation by hromadske cited by Censor.NET.

According to journalists, two apartments were registered to the official’s mother, who is retired, while another apartment was purchased by her husband, presumably with funds from the sale of previously privatized state housing. At the same time, the origin of part of the funds and the circumstances of the privatization raise questions in the investigation.

It is also noted that in different years, Kravchenko’s relatives acquired or received ownership of housing in Kyiv and its suburbs, while some transactions involved significant discrepancies between the market and declared value of the property.

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