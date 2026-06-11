Family of Deputy Minister of Justice Kravchenko has purchased property worth $400,000, - media. VIDEO

The family of Deputy Minister of Justice Liudmyla Kravchenko has purchased three flats in business-class residential complexes in the capital. Their value could be as high as $400,000.

This is reported in an investigation by hromadske, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Two of the flats were purchased by the official’s retired mother. The third was bought by her husband, presumably using funds received from the sale of privatised state-owned housing.

However, the privatisation itself, as well as the origin of the remaining funds, raises questions, the journalists note.

Read more: Unrelated individuals were living illegally in Zakharchenko’s seized home, - ARMA

Kravchenko’s mother

Since 2016, Liudmyla Kravchenko has worked as director of one of the departments at the Ministry of Justice. In 2023, she headed a department at the Ministry of Infrastructure, and in 2024, a department at the Ministry of Social Policy. In 2025, she returned to the Ministry of Justice and became deputy minister when Herman Halushchenko took over as minister.

Journalists have established that in January 2021, whilst Kravchenko was working at the Ministry of Justice, her mother, Olha Oleksienko, purchased a flat in the ‘Pokrovskyi Posad’ residential complex in the capital.

The flat has an area of approximately 95 m². Officially, this property cost Liudmyla Kravchenko’s mother around 4.4 million hryvnias, or $157,000 at the exchange rate at the time of purchase.

In 2022, Olha Oleksienko gifted the flat in "Pokrovskyi Posad" to her granddaughter Anastasia, Liudmila Kravchenko’s daughter.

Meanwhile, in November 2023, Olha Oleksienko purchased a 52.5 m² flat in the Manhattan City residential complex. That same month, according to the specialist website LUN.UA, one square metre in this residential complex cost at least 62,000 hryvnias, or, at the National Bank’s exchange rate at the time, around 1,700 dollars. This means the market value of such a flat in November 2023 would have been approximately 90,000 dollars.

However, officially, the property cost the official’s mother less than half that amount. The flat cost almost 1.4 million hryvnias — approximately $38,000.

Read more: "Servant of People" Nehulevskyi, suspected of taking bribes in Verkhovna Rada, rents mansion in Kozyn at below-market price – Bihus.Info

What is known about Kravchenko’s mother?

The deputy’s mother is 73 years old.

"The woman worked as a lecturer at the Bohuslav College of Humanities. Three of her former colleagues confirmed to us that this is indeed Liudmyla Kravchenko’s mother — in particular, the date of birth and details about relatives matched. One of hromadske’s sources said that Olha Oleksienko taught labor training.

Liudmyla Kravchenko and her daughter Anastasia refused to answer questions about where pensioner Olha Oleksienko got the funds for property in the capital," the article states.

Read more: "Servant of People" member Koriavchenko has declared Spanish apartment, which was previously reported by media

Anomalies in privatisation

In May 2024, the husband of the current Deputy Minister of Justice, Volodymyr Kravchenko, purchased the rights to a flat of almost 80 m² in the "Shevchenkivskyi" residential complex.

In mid-2024, one square metre here cost around $2,000. Therefore, the market value of such a flat at that time could have been around $160,000, or approximately 6.3 million hryvnias at the exchange rate at the time of purchase.

However, in his 2025 declaration, Kravchenko states that the value of his husband’s flat was just over two million hryvnias. That is, three times cheaper than the market price.

The Kravchenkos appear to have obtained part of the money to purchase the flat in the ‘Shevchenkivskyi’ residential complex from the sale of another property, the authors noted.

This refers to a flat of around 95 m² in the village of Hatne near Kyiv in the ‘Ozernyi Hai’ residential complex. It was staff accommodation that the family privatised in 2021.

It was in the history of this privatisation that the journalists discovered certain anomalies.

"At that time, in 2021, Liudmyla Kravchenko herself was no longer entitled to free privatisation of housing, as she had already taken advantage of it previously. Similarly, her daughter Anastasia could not privatise the flat either.

The official’s husband, Volodymyr Kravchenko, had also already exercised his right to privatisation, albeit not in full. According to documents obtained by the editorial team, as of 2021 he was only eligible for just under 7 m² of state-owned housing.

It would seem that under such circumstances, it would be impossible to privatise a 95 m² flat. However, the deputy minister of justice’s brother, Serhii Oleksienko, is registered at the official flat," the investigation continued.

The Deputy Minister’s brother has not yet exercised his right to privatisation. Consequently, the co-owners of the flat in Hatne are the official’s brother, Serhii Oleksienko, and her husband, Volodymyr Kravchenko. And for the excess square metres, the family paid a mere 10 hryvnias.

"It is noteworthy that in her asset declarations for 2020 and 2021, Liudmyla Kravchenko did not list her brother as a cohabitant – that is, a family member.

Similarly, Serhii Oleksienko, who was then working in the civil service, did not mention his sister in his declarations. According to the documents, he lived in Irpin, not in Hatne, where the flat is located.

The official’s brother, Serhii Oleksienko, in a conversation with hromadske, initially did not even mention which privatisation was being discussed, and then stated that he did not have time to speak to the journalist. The husband of the deputy minister, Volodymyr Kravchenko, also refused to comment on this privatisation. He did not respond to further messages," the authors of the article noted.

Read more: Mother-in-law of Shevchyshen, National Police official close to Tatarov, bought luxury property in Kyiv, whilst wife promoted fraudulent scheme, - media

Relatives in the Ministry of Justice?

Journalists established that the civil society organisation of which the official’s daughter, Anastasia Kravchenko, was a member, signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Ministry of Justice in 2020.

And in 2023, her daughter Anastasia Kravchenko was receiving a salary from the Ministry of Justice.

It is also known that Liudmila Kravchenko’s son-in-law, Tornike Ugrekhelidze, in August 2020, whilst unemployed, submitted an application for the position of chief specialist in one of the divisions of the Department of Public Law at the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. He did indeed secure this position. And at that time, it was Liudmyla Kravchenko herself who headed this department.

In 2020, Tornike Ugrekhelidze was already in a relationship with Liudmyla Kravchenko’s daughter, Anastasia. In particular, in August of that year, the young woman posted a photograph in which a ring can be seen.

Since 2023, the official’s son-in-law, Tornike Ugrekhelidze, has been working at the Ministry of Digital Transformation. In 2023, he joined the working group on assessing corruption risks in the activities of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

In response to a request from hromadske, the ministry stated: "The Ministry of Digital Transformation has no authority or legal grounds to oblige its employees to provide public comments on matters of a private nature that do not relate to their direct official duties."

The Deputy Minister of Justice’s brother, Serhii Oleksienko, who was involved in the privatisation of a flat in Hatne, was also linked to the Ministry of Justice. From 2017 to 2023, he worked as an inspector at the General Directorate of the State Penitentiary Service – a body subordinate to the Ministry of Justice.

Read more: Businessman Krippa has become owner of more than 60 real estate properties in Dubai in recent years, - media