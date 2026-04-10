Unrelated individuals were living illegally in Zakharchenko’s seized home, - ARMA

The National Agency for Asset Tracing and Management has documented the illegal use of a seized property belonging to Vitalii Zakharchenko, the former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs during the Yanukovych era, who is currently in hiding in Russia.

This was reported by the ARMA press service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"On April 1, 2026, during an inspection of the asset transferred to ARMA’s management pursuant to a court order, it was established that there were unauthorized individuals in the building who were using it under a so-called sublease agreement. The aforementioned ‘agreement’ has no legal force, as the property is under seizure and has been transferred to the Agency’s management with a prohibition on use by third parties," the agency stated.

The Agency noted that this constitutes a deliberate violation of the court ruling and the illegal use of a seized asset.

Law enforcement agencies have been notified, and the relevant information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations for immediate action.

"The Agency emphasizes: any attempts to use seized assets in violation of the law will be strictly stopped, and those involved will be held accountable.

Once the unlawful actions have ceased, ARMA will ensure the proper and lawful management of this asset in the interests of the state," the agency concluded.

It is known that ARMA is seeking managers for the seized home of former Minister Zakharchenko.

Read more: Ukraine's court arrests ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his dpty Ratushniak in absentia in case of illegal import of Russian grenades into Ukraine

What preceded it?

As a reminder, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak previously reported that Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko had been secretly living in a house that formerly belonged to Vitalii Zakharchenko, the former Minister of Internal Affairs during Viktor Yanukovych’s presidency.

In turn, People’s Deputy Anastasia Radina of the "Servant of the People" party reported that former Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko had been secretly living in a house that previously belonged to Vitalii Zakharchenko, the former Minister of Internal Affairs during Viktor Yanukovych’s presidency. However, ARMA does not have physical access to this property.

Former Minister of Energy and Justice Herman Halushchenko explained that he had temporarily rented the house of Vitalii Zakharchenko, the former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs during Viktor Yanukovych’s presidency, and frequently changed his place of residence for his own safety.

Read more: Court again seizes property of former Minister of Interior Zakharchenko, - PGO